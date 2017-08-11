Eliminating the requirement for all students to take a fine arts class is also irresponsible. Students must experience art. Regardless of whether that class is painting, theater, dance, band or choir, students should have the opportunity to find a way to express themselves. Fine arts classes support and enrich children’s education in their core classes. Theater classes enable children to enter the stories they study in literature. It has been revealed in educational research that theater education increases empathy in students of all ages. If educators are concerned about bullying, theater classes should be protected and encouraged. In theater classes students can also develop public speaking skills and build confidence.