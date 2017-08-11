This hardly clears up the problem. In truth, the president has already surrendered his most important tool: the ability to be the final rung on the ladder of escalation. Threats should start at lower levels, build up to Cabinet level and finally come from the president only when the situation is truly dire and the words are meant to be deadly serious. Instead, we have a president whose angry words are easily dismissed, even by his own secretary of state. Trump has now lied so many times about so many things, has exaggerated and pontificated so much that even the North Koreans laugh his dire words off as “a load of nonsense.” He has no authority and so — like the child in the parked car — he can’t make any of the normal threats stick. His words are just as likely to encourage the North Koreans as to discourage them — and more likely to increase the danger to the rest of us.