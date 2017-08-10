After an appropriate nod to prevention, which is indeed a potentially efficient means of stemming the epidemic, Trump launched an extended attack on his predecessor’s record, accusing President Barack Obama’s administration of having reduced drug prosecutions and failing to achieve longer sentences in those drug-related cases it won. Not only did this inject a discordantly partisan note into a subject that had heretofore brought Democrats and Republicans together, but also it was of dubious logic. For much if not most of the Obama presidency, users obtained opioids through legal channels — starting with doctor prescriptions. At least Obama’s administration sought to clamp down on that through tightened national prescribing guidelines late in his term.