It is sad that some Republicans seem to have given up on the Reagan idea of a growing pie with bigger slices for all. They should heed Reagan’s vision for unleashing American greatness. “I want, more than anything I’ve ever wanted, to have an administration that will . . . let millions of people know that Miss Liberty still ‘Lifts her lamp beside the golden door.’ We will . . . carry on the building of an American economy that once again holds forth real opportunity for all, we shall continue to be a symbol of freedom and guardian of the eternal values that so inspired those who came to this port of entry. Let us pledge to each other, with this Great Lady looking on, that we can, and so help us God, we will make America great again.”