He still does all those things and yet the magic isn’t there. It may be that the aura of “loser” has tainted his image, or it may be that his “act” has gotten stale. After the first 100 tweets slamming the media, the 101st isn’t as amusing. It is also possible that voters actually thought he was smarter, more competent and more able than he really is; the real Trump is a disappointment for these voters. This would be a deeply troubling phenomenon for Trump’s team because it suggests that Trump himself (who will never change) is the problem, not any particular thing he has or has not done. Maybe the TV reality host isn’t interesting enough to hold the public’s attention for more than two years (since he announced his presidential run). If that’s the case, his ratings will get worse over time.