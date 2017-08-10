It’s been a while since we’ve enjoyed boom times. We have all seen the economic data. It is plentiful, compelling, and depressing. It is also very personal to me and my fellow mechanical contractors. Our life-blood is comprised of major mechanical systems for new and existing businesses. When those businesses fail – or, just as bad, when they fail to materialize – we don’t eat. When those companies ship south to Mexico, or West to China, we don’t eat (and, we certainly do not vacation). Our sustenance is dependent entirely on investment in U.S. companies and American enterprise, with an emphasis on new construction for commercial buildings and retail centers.