Vo and his U.S.-born significant other, Heather Pham, convinced a Catholic priest to officiate at their religious marriage ceremony last year even after they found out they could not get a state-issued license. (The planned wedding was two weeks away at the time, and they didn’t want to cancel on their guests and vendors.) And while the court had issued a preliminary injunction against the law in March, thereby allowing the couple to obtain a legal marriage license, they decided to hold off until a ruling on the merits that vindicated all Louisianan immigrants’ marriage rights.