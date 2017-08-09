The U.S. nuclear arsenal is kept in harness for one purpose only: deterrence. The definition of deterrence is a credible threat of retaliation that would prevent an adversary from attacking. Credibility, the essence of deterrence, means the other side has to believe the threat is real. It flows from maintaining a modern and capable force, not from boasts or threats. “We should not be engaging in the same kind of blustery and provocative statements as North Korea about nuclear war,” said Ben Cardin, Md., ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “No one should think that a conflict with North Korea will be a quick little glorious war, or be tempted by false hopes that North Korea’s nuclear program can be destroyed with a single antiseptic surgical strike.”