The very same Establishment elite who told us we should yield to their wisdom in the name of the “mainstream” are now warning about the “nastiness,” “negativity” and overabundance of “money” that comes with the “rising populism” they see in the 3rd District race. The possibility of Chris Herrod winning is now the result of “the era of Donald Trump and the rise of populism.” Last year the cause of extreme candidates was the caucus/convention system itself. What will it be next year?