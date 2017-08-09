At the very least, the book is timely, particularly in its lamentation of the hatefulness — the word is not too strong — of the nation’s political divide. Flake captures this starkly in one painful anecdote: January of 2012, President Obama’s State of the Union address. Flake is sitting next to a friend, Democratic Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who is still recovering after being shot in the head the year before. “During President Obama’s applause lines, Gabby wanted to stand up but was unable to do so on her own, so I helped her. That often left me standing, a lone Republican among cheering Democrats.”