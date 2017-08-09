This small, heavily subsidized special interest group constitutes the loudest voice calling for removal of mustangs from federal land. Stewart’s slaughter amendment is their latest, most threatening effort. They also perpetuate numerous myths about our mustangs, pushing the false argument that horses are an invasive and destructive presence on our public lands. (And just where did humans and cows evolve?) To date, I have visited 27 of Utah’s 29 herd areas. I have frequently witnessed destruction caused by congregating herds of trampling cattle. I have yet to see a single instance of similar damage caused by our more mobile mustangs.