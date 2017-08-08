But then, both Putin and his press service know that Russians, even the majority who aren’t opposed to Putin, will take the images with a grain of salt. They usually cause outbreaks of hilarity on the social networks; many of the jokes and memes are unflattering (my favorite one from the latest batch has Putin preparing to dive into an enormous muddy puddle on the edge of some Russian city, with school kids wading nearby, up to their ankles in water). Even official publications often join the fun. After Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, said Putin had chased this year’s Tuva pike for two hours before spearing it, the Russian government’s newspaper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, teased the news on Twitter with a collage of sprinter Usain Bolt with a pike’s head.