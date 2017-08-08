The problem, however, is that Pence has been meeting with donors, has been creating an independent power base (as the Times reported), has hired a politically combatant chief of staff and has been the main channel of communication between Trump and Republicans on the Hill. The only real question is whether he is doing these things on behalf of Trump — or his own political ambition. (Very likely, it is some combination of the two.) It’s impossible to say definitively what Pence’s motives are, which only fuels Trump’s well-known paranoia and hatred of being upstaged. Moreover, it doesn’t help reassure the president if, as was reported, Pence’s aides are whispering about being ready if Trump doesn’t make it to 2020. (Trump’s Monday attacks on the Times most likely reflected his annoyance with seeing his VP’s profile rise.)