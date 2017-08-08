The latter is extremely unlikely, as Russia and China would almost certainly use their vetoes to prevent force from being used by the United States. The former is a more complicated question and will depend on the precise facts on the ground. Of course, states do not need to wait until they are actually attacked in order to act in self-defense — this would make little sense in an age where weapons of mass destruction could destroy or devastate entire countries. But a state cannot use force at mere potential threats.