Experts say that Salt Lake City needs approximately $35-$40 million a year just to keep the basic infrastructure of our streets in good condition. However, if you look at our current budget you will see that we are seriously underfunding our streets. Clean paved roads provide a significant benefit to families and our economy. Streets allow citizens to move through the city quickly and efficiently while driving their children to school, sports, or other activities. Well maintained blacktop allows individuals to travel quickly from work to home. Fully maintained roads allow trucks to deliver products efficiently to the many businesses in Salt Lake City that keep our economy thriving. Even more important is the quick and efficient access for our first responders. Well maintained infrastructure is critical to the highest and best use of our city.