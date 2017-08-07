The findings have been exciting to those interested in the origins of language, but they aren’t about any kind of diabolical superintelligence. Our distant ancestors, who were not particularly smart, also found ways to talk to folks from other tribes, and to bargain with them if necessary. That machines can do it, too, when set a specific task on which they must work until a set outcome is achieved, is a far cry from Skynet dystopia. It shouldn’t hurt or alarm us to know that it’s easier for software to talk to other software than to us: There is less, not more, complexity involved.