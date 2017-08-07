This is a bad plan mainly because it would fail to increase the inflow of highly skilled immigrants -- a group that the U.S. needs a lot more of. Skilled immigrants raise U.S. wages and productivity. Lack of skilled immigrants holds back the economy and pushes employers in crucial areas such as information technology to invest and create jobs abroad. The U.S. lets in far fewer skilled immigrants in relation to the domestic population than countries such as Canada and Australia (which use points-based systems that the administration has called models for its approach).