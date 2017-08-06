If you think this weather is nothing to worry about because it is atypical, think again. This summer is a preview of the new normal for Utah and the American Southwest. Currently, Salt Lake City averages six 100-degree days per year. Climate scientists estimate that Salt Lake will average 58 100-degree days per year by the end of this century if CO2 continues to build up in the atmosphere at current rates. The resulting heat and drought predicted by the year 2100 will turn the Salt Lake and Utah valleys to blowing dust.