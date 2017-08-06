We’ve all experienced the annoyance of a single mosquito bite, but can you imagine 29 mosquitoes biting you at the same time? You don’t even know where to start swatting.
That’s what it used to be like for centrally assessed businesses located in multiple counties. That’s what it will be like if the counties are again allowed to swarm Utah’s businesses. In an op-ed published in the Salt Lake Tribune on July 16th written by some county leaders, they buzzed incessantly about Utah’s centrally assessed taxpayers. The county officials claimed these types of taxpayers receive an unfair advantage over other taxpayers in Utah. That is not true.
Utah has the most fair and transparent tax system in the country, thanks to the wisdom of the Utah Legislature, governor, Tax Commission and tax watchdogs like the Utah Taxpayers Association. The Utah tax system ensures revenue is provided to sustain essential government services, while the burden placed on property taxpayers is limited and transparent.
Centrally assessed property is assessed by the state Tax Commission, rather than a county assessor. Centrally assessed taxpayers are generally businesses that own property spanning county lines such as railroads, telecommunications or pipelines.
The Legislature created the centrally assessed system to make it easier to comply with state property tax law, and therefore easier to do business in the state. The classification protects our economy from local government officials who want to favor one taxpayer over another or hide tax increases. Centrally assessed property owners are typically the businesses that keep the lights on in Utah, and deserve the same fairness and transparency as any other taxpayer in the state.
Unfortunately, such tactics from the counties to punish taxpayers is not new. The counties, like clouds of mosquitoes, have constantly made attempts to suck the money not only from businesses within the state, but also homeowners. We’ve all received our property tax notification from the county, and wondered if the county would like to buy our property for what they say it’s worth.
To counter the counties’ aggressive tax collector tactics, the legislature has created safeguards to protect Utah taxpayers. These include limiting their involvement in the assessment of centrally assessed properties.
The Legislature is committed to protecting all Utah taxpayers from unnecessary and unfair tax schemes that the counties are proposing. All taxpayers should have the confidence to know they are being assessed at the fair market value and not a penny more. If that is in question, then the Legislature will make sure additional processes are in place to ensure Utahns are paying the proper amount on their property taxes.
Maybe it’s OK to itch a little from taxes, but the proposals coming from the counties would be enough to drive businesses out of Utah.
Rep. Dan McCay is a member of Utah’s House of Representatives representing Bluffdale, Herriman and Riverton. Sen. Curt Bramble is a member Utah’s Senate representing Provo and Orem.