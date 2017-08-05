The concept of open offices came about in the 1990’s after some research showed that collaboration brought about the best ideas. Some thought the best way to achieve that was to literally break down walls and the trend caught on. What we know now is that productivity suffers, that focus is hard to achieve in a noisy environment and that once we get off-task, even from small distractions, it can take upwards of 20 minutes to return to our previous level of focus.