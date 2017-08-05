Actually I’ve been doing that for years with the various syndicated columns the Tribune subscribes to. We get enough of those efforts — from Dana Milbank, Catherine Rampell, E.J. Dionne, George F. Will, etc. — that there is nowhere near enough space on our print pages for even a fraction of them. Those paper pages are increasingly filled up by local folks whose thoughts are at least as important as anything the pros from Dover have to say. So, because those folks don’t live here and won’t get their feelings hurt, they often go online only, so they can be read without taking up more of the small space in the daily newspaper.