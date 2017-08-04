The state’s current policy pays households with rooftop solar for the energy they add to the grid. When priced competitively, this sell-back method is a smart way to grow renewable energy. But today, Utah’s electric companies buy back the energy from private residents with a credit that is three times higher than if they purchased the solar energy from other, more efficient and cost-effective solar sources. What the Public Service Commission is currently assessing is not whether those with rooftop solar should be compensated for their energy. They are simply reconsidering how much that compensation should be.