This surreal nugget is from Mark Bowden’s magnificent and meticulous history, which tells, with excruciating detail, a story that is both inspiring and infuriating. His subtitle is an understatement. As the epicenter of North Vietnam’s Tet offensive throughout South Vietnam, the swift capture of Hue, the country’s third-largest city, by communist forces — and of the 24 days of ferocious fighting that expelled them — became a hinge of American history. A month later, President Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek re-election in an America where opposition to the war and trust in the government were moving inversely.