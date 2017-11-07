Winner

“And to think they draw us as elephants and donkeys.”

Adam Thompson, Castle Dale

Runners up

“I suggested a fee on street performances to help pay for the corporate tax cut. But I suppose you could just eat him instead.”

Russell Howes, Los Angeles

“I guess his father wasn’t rich.”

Bridgette Despain, South Jordan

“No! If you give him a nickel, he’ll want a dime. Don’t do it!”—Don Chambers, Salt Lake City

“Sold my soul to Satan. You?”

Deneth Ranson, Sandy

“I get the fiddle, you get the mouse.”

Scott Palmer, Salt Lake City

“I tried to warn him not to major in music.”