This Pat Bagley cartoon appears in The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

You can check out the past 10 Bagley editorial cartoons below.

The Lying Press

What Women Want (Just a Wild Guess)

Monument Removal

Comforter-in-Chief

Orrin’s Drug Problem

Drug Dealing Lowlifes

What Do We Do With Creepy Pervs?

Inferno

Taking a Knee in SLC

Trump IQ Test

Want more? Become a fan of Bagley on Facebook at www.facebook.com/notrobertkirby.


Comments