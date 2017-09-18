It is important to me that all seniors are aware of their option, Medicare Advantage, especially those with chronic conditions like myself. Under Medicare Advantage, beneficiaries who have certain chronic conditions are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare, or require long-term care can enroll in a Special Needs Plan (SNP). SNPs are designed to address complex conditions by providing better access to coordinated care for seniors, like me, who need it most.
I joined Better Medicare Alliance’s Chronic Disease Task Force to encourage members of Congress to permanently reauthorize Special Needs Plans for the 2.3 million people who rely on this personalized care. The current legislation on SNPs has received bipartisan support in Congress, but we all need to encourage our representatives to support the permanent reauthorization of SNPs.
SNPs tailor benefits, providers and prescription drug coverage to best meet the needs of the beneficiaries they serve. I hope we can all agree that high-need, high-cost patients deserve the level of care that SNPs provide.
As a senior advocate for Medicare Advantage, I urge Congress to establish long-term stability for SNPs through permanent authorization. I encourage all seniors and the disabled to contact your representatives to show your support for SNPs.
Ann Williams
Holladay