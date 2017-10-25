The polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Wednesday appeared to be losing its most basic church building — the meetinghouse.
Sheriff’s deputies — some of whom were dressed in camouflage and tactical gear — and a locksmith arrived Wednesday at the Leroy S. Johnson Meetinghouse in Colorado City, Ariz. A video posted on Facebook shows the deputies and locksmith working as FLDS members stand across the street asking questions.
“They won’t take my faith,” a teary-eyed Lori Barlow told KUTV as she watched the deputies and the locksmith along with other FLDS members.
In a brief telephone conversation Wednesday afternoon, Jeff Barlow, the executive director of the United Effort Plan (UEP), the land trust that owns the meetinghouse, said there was a court hearing Tuesday that lead to changing of the locks. However, Barlow said, he was speaking with FLDS members about a possible compromise.
For almost three decades, the FLDS have used the meetinghouse as their spiritual and logistical headquarters. Besides being used for weekly services, former FLDS members have told how church leaders would keep offices there and how the building had a control room to monitor video cameras mounted throughout Colorado City and adjoining Hildale, Utah.
In 2006, FBI agents arrived at the meetinghouse during a Saturday work project meeting to serve subpoenas on men wanted to testify before a grand jury. One of the men to be served that day, Lyle Jeffs, brother of FLDS President Warren Jeffs, escaped aboard an ATV hidden in a basement room.
Since 2005, Hildale and Colorado City have been involved in disputes with the land trust that owned most of the properties in the towns and was once controlled by Warren Jeffs, called the United Effort Plan (UEP). A Utah judge ordered the UEP to be reorganized, and its current board does not include any Jeffs followers. The board has been taking control of homes, businesses and other properties where FLDS members have refused to sign occupancy agreements or have let the property taxes fall behind.
On March 9, the UEP filed a lawsuit in an Arizona court to evict the FLDS from the meetinghouse. The lawsuit claimed the FLDS merely have a special-use deed to control the property. That deed was issued in 1988 and required the FLDS to operate the building in accordance with the tenets the church had at that time. In its lawsuit, the UEP argued that the FLDS had stopped using the meetinghouse as it was intended; the community was supposed to have access to the building and instead access was restricted to permitted FLDS followers, even during funerals.
Warren Jeffs is serving a sentence in Texas of life plus 20 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls he married as spiritual wives.