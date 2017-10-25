On March 9, the UEP filed a lawsuit in an Arizona court to evict the FLDS from the meetinghouse. The lawsuit claimed the FLDS merely have a special-use deed to control the property. That deed was issued in 1988 and required the FLDS to operate the building in accordance with the tenets the church had at that time. In its lawsuit, the UEP argued that the FLDS had stopped using the meetinghouse as it was intended; the community was supposed to have access to the building and instead access was restricted to permitted FLDS followers, even during funerals.