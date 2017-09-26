In 2007, Paragon was found to have violated child labor laws and ordered to not do so again. Last year, a federal judge in Salt Lake City found Paragon violated labor laws by employing children to harvest pecans at a ranch near Hurricane. U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell ordered Paragon to pay $200,000 in back wages and ordered it and Jessop for the next five years to report to a special master where it was supervising workers.