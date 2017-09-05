FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2012, file photo, Elissa Wall attends a community meeting regarding the United Effort Plan (UEP) trust, in Colorado City, Ariz. The Utah Supreme Court is weighing a lawsuit filed by Wall who says polygamous leader Warren Jeffs forced her to marry her cousin when she was 14. Wall is asking for as much as $40 million in damages from the sect's communal property trust, which is now controlled by the state. Her testimony against Jeffs helped convict him in 2007 of being an accomplice to her rape in Utah. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File) DESERET NEWS OUT; LOCAL TV OUT; MAGS OUT