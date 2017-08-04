FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, brothers of polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs, Lyle, foreground, and Nephi, leave the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Though Warren Jeffs been in jail in Utah or Texas continually since 2006, he is believed to still rule the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints through letters and phone calls from prison. Lyle Jeffs makes sure Jeffs' commandments are carried out. To his followers, roughly estimated to be about 6,000, he is a prophet who speaks for God and can do no wrong. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)