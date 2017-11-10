Roy Moore allegations highlight the deep split in the Republican Party. Hatch, Lee call for Moore to resign candidacy if true. Herbert expects compromise on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase.

Happy Friday. The bombshell allegation against Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old four decades ago when he was 32 has highlighted the deep divisions within the Republican Party. While GOP senators rushed to distance themselves, other Republicans were quick to dismiss the story and defend Moore. [WaPost]

-> Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee say that if the allegations against Moore are true, he should step aside. [Trib] [Fox13]

Topping the news: Gov. Gary Herbert said he expects a “great compromise” regarding the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments when President Donald Trump visits Utah in December. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> City council races in Bluffdale and Herriman resulted in ties that were eventually broken on Thursday with late-arriving ballots. [Trib]

Tweets of the day:From @morninggloria: “The news today is like Andrew Dice Clay rewrote We Didn’t Start The Fire”

-> From @sarayasin: “hope u enjoy my forthcoming memoir ‘All Men Are Bad, Yes Seriously I Am Speaking About Every Single Man’”

-> From @mj_lee: “Most GOP senators: If allegations are true, Moore should step aside. McCain: Moore should step aside.”

In other news: Salt Lake City Dispatch Center Director Scott Freitag said the center supervisors, along with the police, will review responses to reports about homeless people. [Trib]

-> Snapchat plans to open offices in Utah County. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUER] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Department of Workforce Services provided incorrect information about overnight stays at homeless shelters but said they’ve “refined” their searching methods since last week. [Trib]

-> Sen. Hatch revealed his Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Thursday, although Sen. Lee says this proposal, specifically the child tax credit, isn’t enough. [DNews]

-> Operation Rio Grande entered its third phase and with aims to help the homeless find jobs. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [KUER] [Fox13]

-> Pat Bagley illustrates how viewers may have to sift through their television watching in light of recent allegations. [Trib]

-> Paul Rolly considers why things seem to remain the same after the recent sentencing of former Daggett County jailer Joshua Cox. [Trib]

Nationally: Five women spoke with the New York Times and accused comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. [NYTimes]

-> Farmers fear President Donald Trump will withdraw from NAFTA, putting agricultural trade at risk. [Politico]

