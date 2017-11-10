

Washington • Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Friday called for Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore to step down as a candidate after allegations surfaced that the former judge initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

Unlike other Republicans who tempered their calls for Moore to resign — conditioned on the allegations proving true — Romney said he believes the reported victim, Leigh Corfman, is being truthful and Moore should drop out.

“ Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections,” Romney tweeted. “I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

Corfman told The Washington Post that Moore sought a relationship with her when she was 14 and at one point touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. Three other women who were in their teens also said Moore pursued them.

Moore, who was twice removed as Alabama Supreme Court chief justice after refusing to follow federal court orders on touchstone conservative issues such as gay marriage and separation of church and state, has denied the allegations.

Utah’s senators, Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee, joined a chorus of Republican senators on Thursday in calling for Moore to step aside if the allegations are true.

On Friday, Lee’s office asked Moore’s campaign to remove the image of the Utah Republican from any fundraising ads.

“The Moore campaign never asked if they could use Senator Lee’s image and when we were alerted that they were we asked them to stop,” Lee spokesman Conn Carroll said.



Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and now Utah resident, wasn’t alone in calling for Moore to resign his candidacy now. Sen. John McCain, an Arizona Republican and former presidential candidate, said the same Thursday.