Happy Thursday. Former President Barack Obama showed up for jury duty yesterday even though he had zero chance of being tossed onto a panel for some random criminal case. And lucky for a bunch of folks who had paid $850 to hear him speak, Obama was dismissed in time to make a speech across town. [ChicagoTribune]

Topping the news: The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the launch of DEA 360, a yearlong program in Utah which will bring in more resources, coordinate community groups and law enforcement and promote perspective changing advertising campaigns to combat the opioid crisis. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER] [ABC4]

-> Persuaded by public hearings, Count My Vote initiative organizers will simplify an existing state election law, keeping the caucus and convention system. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [KUER]

-> Congressman-elect John Curtis will be sworn into office on Monday. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [ABC4]

In other news: Salt Lake City’s Civilian Review Board agreed with Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill regarding the police shooting of Patrick Harmon. [DNews]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert appointed Ron Gordon as his general counsel. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski assured residents she’ll create a strategy after hearing that the nonemergency dispatch line won’t take calls regarding the homeless. [Trib] [DNews]

Nationally: Democrats made significant gains in suburbs across the country during Tuesday’s election, setting off warning bells for the Republican Party. [NYTimes]

-> President Donald Trump blamed the U.S. for an “unfair” trade relationship with China, during his appearance with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday. [WaPost]

-> As the Ways and Means Committee considers the tax reform bill and the Senate prepares to release its own bill, House Republicans attempt to gather votes. [Politico]

