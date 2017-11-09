

The Utah Department of Workforce Services says it’s tracking overnight stays at the downtown shelter during the ongoing police-led operation to clear criminals from the area. It just wasn’t able to provide the correct information when asked until this week.

The state’s lead agency supporting Operation Rio Grande, a two-year effort to improve homeless services, last week was unable to provide accurate information that would show what impact the heavy police presence had on the use of The Road Home shelter.

DWS provided The Salt Lake Tribune with information indicating that shelter stays following the operation’s Aug. 14 launch had significantly and almost immediately increased compared to the same 11 weeks in 2016. The data appeared to further confirm reports that conditions and safety had quickly improved and the people who needed to stay in the shelter weren’t deterred from doing so.

In short, the numbers seemed to show that Operation Rio Grande was achieving oft-stated goals of ending rampant drug trafficking and lawlessness and restoring a sense of normalcy to the neighborhood.

But the agency provided incorrect information that included families who are sleeping in motels in the valley using vouchers provided by the shelter.

State officials said they needed to launch the police-led effort in August, before some pieces were in place, to improve access to homeless services. But it took DWS a week to verify data they say now accurately shows that every night in the first month of the operation, fewer people stayed at The Road Home compared to the same nights in 2016.

Since Sept. 15, however, those numbers rebounded and there have been 5 percent more overnight stays at the shelter through Oct. 31 this year compared to last year. Overall, including the initial drop, there were 0.9 percent more overnight stays this year than the same nights last year.

For some who are closely watching the effects of the operation, any decline in the use of services would have been troubling.

“That’s what we’ve been listening for,” said Bill Tibbitts, associate director of the Crossroads Urban Center. “Stories from people who felt they could no longer sleep in the shelter, or people who felt they couldn’t go to [Saint Vincent de Paul dining hall] for lunch anymore.”

Matt Minkevitch, executive director of The Road Home, said the shelter sees changes in overnight stays all the time. He said the shelter has seen slightly more single women use the facility during Operation Rio Grande.

Nate McDonald, a DWS spokesman, said the agency “mistakenly included hotel/motel vouchers and one query that included families” that inflated the number of stays. He said it has received weekly reports from The Road Home, and that other updates have been accurate.

McDonald said the state will begin tracking average length of stay at the shelter and number of people who leave the shelter after obtaining housing.