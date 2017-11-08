

Young lawyers held the edge in open races for two east side Salt Lake City Council districts, and voters looked poised to return incumbents to office in two other contests as unofficial election results came in Tuesday night.

In bid for the two open seats, attorney Chris Wharton led Phil Carroll, an affordable housing developer, in the District 3 duel to succeed two-term incumbent Stan Penfold, who did not seek re-election.

Wharton had 55 percent of the vote to 45 percent for Carroll, according to early returns.

| Courtesy of Amy Fowler Amy Fowler, a candidate for Salt Lake City Council.

In District 7, public defender Amy Fowler built a larger lead over Abe Smith, a technology specialist, in the matchup to succeed Lisa Adams, who is leaving office after one term.

Fowler had 63 percent to Smith’s 37 percent.

In District 5, first-term incumbent Erin Mendenhall, a graduate student, appeared headed to another four-year term with a comfortable advantage over community activist George Chapman in initial returns, 83 percent to 17 percent.

| Courtesy Erin Mendenhall Salt Lake City council member Erin Mendenhall has been named to the Utah Air Quality Board.

First-term District 1 incumbent James Rogers ran unopposed.

In August’s primary, Wharton, 33, edged the 73-year-old Carroll by just 52 votes of out nearly 3,500 cast.

Both candidates cited housing affordability as a top issue. The district includes the Avenues, Marmalade, Capitol Hill and Federal Heights.

Fowler nearly doubled Smith’s vote total in the primary. The candidates, both 39, also cited housing as a top concern in addition to homelessness and transportation issues. The southeast district covers Sugar House.

Mendenhall, 37, cruised in the primary by capturing nearly 74 percent of the vote before taking on the 66-year-old Chapman in the fall showdown in District 5, covering central Salt Lake City, including the Liberty Wells and Liberty Park areas.

Rogers, who won his District 1 primary with 78 percent of the vote, ended up running opposed in the general election after the second-place finisher dropped out.

His northwest district covers the international airport and neighborhoods that include Rose Park and Westpointe.