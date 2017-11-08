Election night was tough for incumbent Salt Lake County mayors — four of the eight who faced contested elections appeared headed for defeat: in Sandy, Taylorsville, Riverton and West Jordan.

Sandy Mayor Tom Dolan — who served for 24 years — trailed state Attorney Kurt Bradburn by a 56-44 percent margin in unofficial returns.



Taylorsville Mayor Larry Johnson was losing to City Council member Kristie Overson 58-42; Riverton Mayor Bill Applegarth, who served for 12 years, trailed City Council Member Trent Skaggs by a 59-41 margin; and West Jordan Mayor Kim Rolfe was far behind city worker Jim Riding by a 62-38 margin.

In Sandy, challenger Bradburn had charged that Dolan initially failed to disclose $180,000 in past donations from lobbyists and real estate developers — and said that “explains why the city of Sandy is now choked with high density housing.”

Bradburn also said Dolan has been “hyper-focused” on attracting more development to central Sandy. “I’ve been focused on all the other issues that our residents are concerned about, like openness and transparency.”

He said he has been pushing to “get our financial house in order,” and complained “our traffic and parking has become horrendous. We’ve been having terrible turnover in our police and fire departments because we need to make our career ladders more competitive with our sister cities.”

Dolan said Tuesday, “Democracy is a great thing, and people have decided they want a new mayor — and I’m fine with that. I wish him well, and hope things work out for him. If he needs help, I will give it.”

He said he has no immediate plans for his future, but added, “I’m looking forward to not waking up every morning in stress.”

Meanwhile, the West Jordan City Council, of which Mayor Rolfe is a member, has seen plenty of in-fighting in recent years. At one point, the city council attempted to lower Rolfe’s salary — and he briefly sued seeking to block it.

| Courtesy Kim Rolfe

Riding, who has worked for the city for 14 years, said on his website that he’s seen “how effective elected leaders can be when they show respect and work together. And I’ve seen gridlock and contention when there is ineffective leadership.”

He vowed to “work to unite the City Council so that we can move the city forward rather than spin our wheels and stall because of disagreements and personal agendas.”

In Taylorsville, Overson had criticized Mayor Johnson for reducing the city’s reserve accounts during the recession to what she said were dangerous levels that hurt Taylorsville’s credit rating. While Johnson derided her for voting for tax increases — a move she said “was a more prudent choice than cutting essential services.”

In Riverton, challenger Skaggs campaigned promising “to do all I can to reduce taxes and fees and [I] am delivering on that promise. I have voted no on proposed increases for storm water and garbage fees. I’ve also voted no on frivolous expenditures and tried to make government more accountable and efficient.”

Incumbent mayors who were winning on Tuesday included Murray Interim Mayor D. Blair Camp (appointed after the death of Mayor Ted Eyre, and who led former four-term mayor Dan Snarr 53-47 percent), South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood and West Valley City Mayor Ron Bigelow.

Also, Bluffdale Mayor Derk Timothy and Holladay Mayor Robert Dahle were unopposed.

In Midvale, a transgender mayoral candidate Sophia Hawes-Tingey fell short in her bid to make Utah history. She had battled through a five-candidate primary in August. But on Tuesday, she trailed City Council member Robert Hale by a large 60-40 percent margin. Hale will replace Mayor JoAnn Seghini, who served since 1995.







Thomas Burr | The Salt Lake Tribune Sophia Hawes-Tingey, wanting to represent transgender people.

Four other Salt Lake County cities elected new mayors Tuesday to replace retiring incumbents.

In South Jordan, community activist Dawn Ramsey led Mark Woolley, owner of Buildtec Solutions, 55-45 percent, in a race to replace incumbent David Alvord.

In Herriman, human resources worker David Watts led City Council member Coralee Wessman-Moser by a 54-46 margin in a race to replace retiring Mayor Carmen Freeman.

In Cottonwood Heights, City Council member Mike Peterson led Tim Hallbeck by an 80-18 percent margin in a race to replace Kelvyn Cullimore — the city’s first mayor, who served since 2005 when it incorporated.