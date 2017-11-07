If you’ve already mailed your ballot for Tuesday’s special congressional election and regular municipal contests, you don’t have to worry about politics until 8 p.m., when initial results will be out.

Mailed ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but you can still drop them off at polling centers or specially marked drop boxes.

And if you misplaced your mail ballot, you can cast a provisional vote in person — polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have a question, go to vote.utah.gov or call your county clerk.

At the top of the ballot is the battle to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz in the 3rd Congressional District. Republican John Curtis, Democrat Kathie Allen and United Utah candidate Jim Bennett are seeking the seat, along with several third-party or unaffiliated hopefuls.

There are also 444 municipal elections statewide, including 15 mayoral races in Salt Lake County and two open-seat council contests in Salt Lake City.



Results from the congressional race will be available online at electionresults.utah.gov. Municipal results can be found on county clerk websites and for Salt Lake County and congressional results, check sltrib.com.