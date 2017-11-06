President Trump: Texas shooting was a mental health problem, ‘not a guns situation.’ Utah GOP votes to continue SB54 lawsuit as long as it isn‘t footing the bill. What you need to know for Tuesday’s election.

’Tis Monday. Another mass shooting, another divisive split in America with quick calls for action on gun control on one side and swift defense of guns on the other. President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers for the victims but said it wasn’t about guns. “This was a very deranged individual,” he said, adding, “We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. This isn’t a guns situation.” [Politico]

-> The gunman, who was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force, killed at least 26 people, ranging from ages 5 to 72, at a Baptist church in Texas on Sunday. [NYTimes]

Topping the news: Here’s how Utah political leaders responded to the Texas shooting. [Trib]

-> Here’s the rundown on Tuesday’s election. [Trib] [ABC4]

-> Members of the Utah Republican Party Central Committee voted to continue the lawsuit against SB54 if the party doesn’t pay for it in the future. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13]

Tweets of the day: From @hankgreen: “Is there a word for the rage of not being able to fix a massive, devastating problem that repeatedly breaks your faith in the world?”

-> From @KenJennings: “The problem with not talking about gun policy in the wake of a mass shooting is nowadays we’re never not in the wake of a mass shooting.”

Happy Birthday: To former State Rep. Richard Greenwood.

Weekend in review: According to a new poll, a majority Utahns desire more transparency from the government but less than half expect more transparency from religious groups. [Trib]

-> Chyleen​ ​Arbon​ ​was named​ ​chairwoman ​of​ ​the Utah​ ​Board​ ​of​ ​Pardons​ ​and​ ​Parole by Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Cedar Hill’s Mayoral candidate Curt Crosby and City Council candidate Maurice Fernando Navarro are no longer eligible for election. [DNews]

-> Conservative commentator Bill Kristol spoke during the Sutherland Institute’s gala on Friday night, criticizing President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Blanding, which has banned alcohol sales since 1967, will vote on whether to end the prohibition this Nov. 7. [Trib] [DNews] [KUER]

-> Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s replacement will likely be sworn in quickly after the election, before the official vote canvas. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City Council candidate Amy Fowler said she received threatening messages on social media and has reported them to the police. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb discuss the tumultuous times in politics. [DNews]

Nationally: Republican senator Rand Paul suffered five broken ribs after a neighbor allegedly attacked him at his Kentucky home on Friday. His return to Washington is still unclear. [WaPost]

-> Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazille alleges the Clinton campaign had an unfair influence over the DNC during the 2016 election and claims she considered replacing Clinton with former Vice President Joe Biden. Democrats have had disgruntled responses to these claims. [Politico]

