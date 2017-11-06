Before a trial could even begin on Monday, a judge dismissed a federal criminal case against ex-Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl, after government attorneys said they could not ethically prosecute him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hirata said rulings by U.S. District Court Judge Clark Waddoups — including one from last week — had so limited the government’s case alleging Diehl made a false statement in a bankruptcy that it could not proceed.

“Friday’s order gutted three-fourths of the United States’ case in chief,” Hirata told the court. “That order flipped the [government’s case] on its head, from a reasonable likelihood of success to a reasonable likelihood of failure.”

The orders were about how much evidence the government could rely on related to an April 13, 2012, financial statement filed in Diehl’s bankruptcy case.

Federal prosecutors wanted to use pre- and post-April 13 records to show Diehl’s intent to defraud his creditors. Friday’s ruling said the government could not use that information in its opening statements to the jury.

“How is the United States supposed to put on its case and make no mention of the most significant evidence?” Hirata asked.

Waddoups said Hirata had mischaracterized his rulings, but also said if the government’s case is so tenuous then it should likely rethink why it had brought an indictment against Diehl.

A politically connected developer, Diehl once stood charged with 14 felony counts that stemmed from allegations that he lied about or hid assets as part of a 2012 bankruptcy. Prosecutors have whittled the case down three times since early October, leaving him charged with a single count of false declarations, for allegedly lying on a financial disclosure form by omitting information about Skyline Venture Associates.

The indictment alleged SVA was set up by Diehl in late 2011 and listed his two daughters as the registered owners, even though Diehl himself managed and controlled the company, including its bank accounts.