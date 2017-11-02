Salt Lake City is getting a $50,000 historic preservation grant to restore the 123-year-old Utah Pickle Company building in the city’s Granary District for use as a community gathering spot and workplace for local artists and businesses.

The project by Ori Media includes expanding the Studio Elevn local business collective into the restored building to provide space for events and media production, offices for local artists and entrepreneurs, and a community garden.

“Every dollar towards the preservation of such an iconic building ultimately benefits everyone who sees the potential of this district,” company founder Michael Ori said in a release issued by Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office.