House Republicans postpone unveiling tax reform proposal, call rollout a ‘tough lift.’ Utah Rep. Rob Bishop returns from Puerto Rico, calls for resource repair in the hurricane-ravaged country. Salt Lake County so far seeing low voter turnout.

Happy Wednesday. House Republicans have delayed releasing their tax reform plan — expected to come out today, but now likely to be unveiled tomorrow — to iron out some late disagreements. “The whole Ways and Means crew knew this would be a tough lift — and we’ve not even gotten to the rollout of the actual details yet,” said Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia. [Politico]

Topping the news: Utah Rep. Rob Bishop, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, visited Puerto Rico and said resources in the hurricane-ravaged country need to improve, not just replaced. [Trib]

-> With less than a week before the election, Salt Lake County has seen just 18 percent of its vote-by-mail ballots returned. [Trib] [DNews]

-> The suspect in the University of Utah shooting has been arrested. [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV] [KUER]

In other news: Utah nurse Alex Wubbels, who was arrested in August after refusing to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious patient, agreed to a settlement of $500,000. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> Gov. Gary Herbert nominated Third District Judge Paige Petersen to the Utah Supreme Court. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV] [KUER]

-> President Donald Trump dominated the discussion in the final debate among the candidates looking to replace former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz. [Trib]

-> Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced his new chief of staff will be Kirsten Rappleye and the new state elections director will be Justin Lee. [Trib] [DNews]

Nationally: Eight people were killed and 11 injured after a driver plowed onto a bike path in Manhattan. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a terrorist attack. [NYTimes]

-> Advertisements connected to Russia were posted after the election to undermine President Donald Trump, according to lawyers from Facebook and Twitter. [Politico]

