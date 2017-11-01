The Health and Human Services Department has finally approved Utah’s long-requested Medicaid waiver — a plan that will open the way for federal funding for health care for poor adults without children.
The waiver and the accompanying funding is a key part of the Operation Rio Grande effort that has attempted to crack down on lawlessness in downtown Salt Lake City and provide services — including mental health care and drug-addiction treatment — to homeless Utahns.
Gov. Gary Herbert was holding a Wednesday morning press conference at the state Capitol to announce the development and tweeted that it will provide help “to our most vulnerable adults — the indigent childless poor.