Washington • Utah’s two senators steered clear of commenting on the charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and a campaign aide but stood by their support of special counsel Robert Mueller, whose i nvestigation of the Trump team and its potential ties to Russia’s meddling in the election continues.

Mueller on Monday revealed 12-count indictments against one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates, as well as a guilty plea by a Trump foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, for making a false statement to the FBI.

Manafort and Gates face charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and making false statements; they pled not guilty in court Monday afternoon and are being held on house arrest under a bail agreement.

The indictments represent the most aggressive move yet by Mueller, a former FBI director, in his investigation of the Trump team’s ties to the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election and help Trump win.

While avoiding comment on the charges themselves, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a former assistant U.S. attorney for Utah, said he backs the probe and Mueller.

“I fully support Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation and I’ll do everything I can to make sure that the system of checks and balances, the system of separation of powers in the federal government, is upheld,” Lee said through a spokesperson.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also supported the investigation while not commenting on the federal charges unveiled Monday morning.

“ Sen. Hatch believes that it’s in the best interest for all parties involved to allow Bob Mueller to conduct a full and vigorous investigation,” Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock said in a statement. “There will be procedural milestones, like today’s announcement, along the way, but that doesn’t change the basic equation that the special counsel needs the time and support necessary to get to the bottom of things.”

The White House said Monday there are no intentions or plans to fire Mueller, though President Donald Trump has been highly critical of the special council. Democrats have moved to make sure the president cannot fire Muller as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Evan McMullin, a Utahn who made a failed bid for president last year as an independent, noted on Twitter that it was Trump’s campaign mantra to jail his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, but now it’s his campaign aides facing federal charges.

“ It’s poetic irony that the chairman of the campaign that violated our democratic norms to chant, ‘lock her up!’ is now in federal shackles,” McMullin tweeted.

Manafort voluntarily turned himself in at the FBI’s Washington Field Office and appeared in court later Monday but it was unclear if he was ever actually handcuffed.