Former House Speaker John Boehner reflects on leaving Congress, calls retired Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz a ‘total phony.’ President Trump is expected to visit Utah to announce cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. Utahns hope Jon Huntsman can restore diplomatic relations with Russia, according to new poll.

Happy Monday. Former House Speaker John Boehner has opened up about leaving Congress two years ago and “says what he spent many years trying not to say” — including a strong critique of former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Boehner called the retired congressman a “total phony” focused on self-promotion instead of his legislative talent. “With Chaffetz, it’s always about Chaffetz.” [Politico]

Topping the news: President Donald Trump will visit Utah in December to announce trims to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. [Trib] [DNews] [Fox13] [KUER] [KUTV]

-> Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office maintained that he has not made a decision regarding running for re-election. [DNews] [KUER] [KUTV]

-> According to a new poll, most Utahns hope that Jon Huntsman, the new U.S. ambassador to Russia, will improve the now tumultuous relations between the two countries. [Trib]

-> As the Nov. 7 special election to replace Chaffetz approaches, here’s where the three top congressional candidates stand on five key issues from President Donald Trump to public lands. [Trib]

Weekend in review: The LDS Church announced a shorter General Conference schedule on Friday. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Elder D. Todd Christofferson, a Mormon apostle, delivered a speech Saturday encouraging journalists to continue writing and reporting the truth. [Trib] [DNews]

-> During a public hearing, Utahns cheered and jeered the Count My Vote ballot initiative. [Trib] [DNews]

-> At its small Salt Lake County convention the new United Utah Party proclaimed to be the “home” for Utahns on both sides of the aisle. [Trib]

-> Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said a potential $328.7 million shortcut road between Tooele and Herriman is unrealistic. [Trib]

-> West Jordan voters will weigh whether to switch from city manager leadership to a strong mayor. Donations in favor of the initiative have strong ties to current leaders, raising ethical concerns. [Trib]

-> Pat Bagley shows Congress driving off with a piece of Delicate Arch. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke explores the congressional bid of the new United Utah Party’s Jim Bennett and suggests Utah might need a third party voice. [Trib]

-> Frank Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb explore what costumes politicians should be wearing this Halloween. [DNews]

Nationally: President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to say Hillary Clinton should be investigated, trying to shift the focus as special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller takes public action in the investigation of ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. [NYTimes]

-> The first criminal allegations from Mueller’s investigation came Monday morning. Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, and Rick Gates have been charged with conspiracy. [WaPost]

