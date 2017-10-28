Washington • Most Utahns believe their former governor, Jon Huntsman, will be able to improve U.S.-Russian relations as the new U.S. ambassador even at a time that Huntsman describes the bilateral ties as an “all-time low,” a new poll by The Salt Lake Tribune and Hinckley Institute of Politics finds.

Some 51 percent of Utahns believe Huntsman will help ease the tense stand-off between the two world powers while only 2 percent say he’ll make it worse. About 35 percent of voters polled said they didn’t believe Huntsman will have any effect.

Huntsman arrived in Moscow on Oct. 2 after a quick Senate confirmation where he acknowledged Russia had meddled in the American presidential election and highlighted challenges on multiple fronts — from dealing with North Korea’s nuclear program to Russia’s occupation of the Crimea region of Ukraine to human rights abuses — but said he was up to the job.

“ I’ve always made a career out of finding practical solutions to tough problems,” Huntsman said in a video posted by the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. “It’s no secret we’re at a low point in the U.S.-Russian relationship.”

But, he added, “I look forward to engaging Russia’s leaders to find practical solutions to the many challenges that face today’s relationship. Where we don’t agree, I’ll represent America’s values and interests with straight talk and I’ll listen with respect and an open mind.”

Most Utahns, who elected Huntsman twice as governor in 2004 and 2008 with large margins, have hope in the new ambassador’s ability to soothe U.S.-Russian relations, with a higher percentage of Republicans (58 percent) believing he will as compared to Democrats and unaffiliated voters (45 percent for both).

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said he’s not surprised by the poll, noting Huntsman has “tremendous respect in the state” and diplomatic skills that could ease tensions.

“ I think those who view him as being able to benefit that relationship, I think they’re exactly right,” Stewart said in an interview. “Having said that, it’s not easy” because Russian President Vladimir Putin has “put that country on a path that is very dangerous for international relations.”

“ I’m not pollyannish about that,” Stewart continued. “I don’t think Jon Huntsman goes in and we all just sing Kumbaya and pet Easter bunnies together but I do think that he’s an excellent choice.”

The latest Tribune-Hinckley Institute poll , conducted by Dan Jones & Associates, interviewed 605 registered voters from Oct. 10-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.98 percentage points.