Happy Friday. President Donald Trump ordered the release of thousands of documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy (though bowing to national security concerns in delaying other pages). Some of the “wildest” files include mention of a stripper named Kitty, plots to kill Fidel Castro and the proposal by one attorney that the CIA was involved in Kennedy’s death. [WaPost]
Topping the news: President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign relied heavily on assistance from tech firms, according to a study out of the University of Utah. [Trib]
-> A new poll finds a majority of Utahns are opposed to deporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. [Trib]
In other news: Utah ranks second for growth-rate for individuals who speak a language other than English at home, according to a report published Wednesday by the Center for Immigration Studies. [Trib]
-> Provo mayor and congressional hopeful John Curtis said he’ll “drain the swamp” in his new campaign commercial, but his spokesman Danny Laub said it isn’t about President Donald Trump. [DNews]
-> Former Utah Transit Authority board member Terry Diehl pleaded not guilty Thursday to criminal charges for the third time. [Trib]
-> Residents of Weber County came together Thursday to discuss a petition for a potential 2018 ballot measure which would alter the county’s current commission. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley illustrates Sen. Jeff Flake leading the charge against Trump. [Trib]
Nationally: The House passed a budget blueprint Thursday by a narrow margin of 216 to 212 votes. [NYTimes]
-> Rep. Jackie Speier will introduce legislation next week to alter the process to file a sexual assault complaint and will share her own experience with harassment. [Politico]
