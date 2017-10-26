President accuses the media of creating ‘a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.’ Group of Republican state lawmakers look to end death penalty — including in Utah. Utah‘s new lower drunken driving threshold has majority support from voters.
Happy Thursday. President Donald Trump accused the media of portraying him as “more uncivil” than he really is. “I went to an Ivy League college,” he said. “I was a nice student. ... You know, the fact is I think — I really believe — I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.” [WaPost]
-> Utah dropped its blood alcohol content level for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05, and a new poll shows a majority of voters support the change (especially Republicans and “very active” members of the LDS Church). [Trib]
Tweets of the day: From @petridishes: “literally the only thing saving us from senator kid rock is kid rock’s statesmanlike restraint”
-> From @LoopEmma: “family: Wow! Reporting in Washington. So exciting! me: uh yea *orders toilet paper on Amazon while waiting outside a closed-door meeting*”
Happy Birthday: To state Sen. Peter Knudson.
-> Pat Bagley draws out the difference between free speech and hate speech. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke explains how the LDS Church and lawmakers could be inhibiting hate crime proposals from being passed. [Trib]
-> Michelle Quist advises leaders in Utah to follow the example of Sen. Jeff Flake by speaking up more. But unlike the Arizona Republican, she encourages them to “stay in the game.” [Trib]
Nationally: After Sen. Jeff Flake’s announcement that he will not seek re-election, critics in the Republican Party face a choice: “give in or give up.” [NYTimes]
-> Trump will travel to Asia next month — his first time as president and his longest trip during his administration so far. [Politico]
-> More details have emerged regarding the Niger ambush, where four American soldiers were slain. According to a senior official, there was confusion in communication, which resulted in at least an eight-hour delay before the White House learned their official status. [WaPost]
Got a tip? A birthday, wedding or anniversary to announce? Email us at cornflakes@sltrib.com. If you haven’t already, sign up for our weekday email and get this sent directly to your inbox.
-- Courtney Tanner and Karenna Meredith