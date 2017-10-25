Slight majority of voters say President Trump is ‘reckless.’ Utah‘s Rep. Bishop proposes reform to Antiquities Act. National Park Service proposes new $70 entrance fee during peak season.

Happy Wednesday. He’s feuded with Republican senators. He’s sparred with the wife of a fallen soldier. He’s called out football players for kneeling during the national anthem. And his approval rating remains roughly the same. About 42 percent of respondents in a new national poll support President Donald Trump and the job he’s doing in office (though a slight majority — 56 percent — say he’s “reckless”). [Politico]

Topping the news: Utah Rep. Rob Bishop has proposed a sweeping reform of the Antiquities Act. Critics say it would break the landmark conservation law. [Trib]

-> A majority of Utahns believe Bears Ears National Monument is too big, according to a new poll. They don’t, however, support breaking up the larger Grand Staircase-Escalante into smaller monuments. [Trib]

-> The National Park Service has proposed a $70 entrance fee at 17 national parks, including four of Utah’s five, during peak visitation season. [Trib] [DNews] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUTV]

-> The Republican tax reform plan could result in fewer donations to churches and other faith-based organizations and charities. [Trib]

In other news: Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow’s defense team argued that his federal election-fraud case should be dismissed because it violates his free speech rights. [Trib] [DNews]

-> Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams believes the costs of Operation Rio Grande can be covered without a tax hike. [Trib]

-> Salt Lake City council members voted Tuesday to buy the Overnighter Motel on North Temple and hold a public bid. [Trib] [KUTV]

-> The Utah Substance Use Advisory Council voted Tuesday to support a 0.05 drunken driving threshold and not create lighter penalties for those arrested under it. [Trib]

-> The Salt Lake Country Republican Party called for District Attorney Sim Gill to resign Tuesday, suggesting his investigation into former Recorder Gary Ott was insufficient. Gill defended his efforts and said he won’t be “held hostage.” [Trib] [ABC4] [Fox13] [KUER] [KUTV]

-> A new poll shows that more than two-thirds of registered Utah voters believe athletes should not kneel during the national anthem. [Trib]

-> Robert Gehrke explains why he believes Utah should pursue another Olympic bid. [Trib]

Nationally: Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced that he will not pursue re-election and criticized President Donald Trump for being “reckless, outrageous and undignified” in a speech Tuesday. [NYTimes]

-> Trump focused on tax reform — not Obamacare — during his address to Senate Republicans. [Politico]

-> The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research which led to the dossier on Trump and Russia. [WaPost]

