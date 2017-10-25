Slight majority of voters say President Trump is ‘reckless.’ Utah‘s Rep. Bishop proposes reform to Antiquities Act. National Park Service proposes new $70 entrance fee during peak season.
Happy Wednesday. He’s feuded with Republican senators. He’s sparred with the wife of a fallen soldier. He’s called out football players for kneeling during the national anthem. And his approval rating remains roughly the same. About 42 percent of respondents in a new national poll support President Donald Trump and the job he’s doing in office (though a slight majority — 56 percent — say he’s “reckless”). [Politico]
Topping the news: Utah Rep. Rob Bishop has proposed a sweeping reform of the Antiquities Act. Critics say it would break the landmark conservation law. [Trib]
-> A majority of Utahns believe Bears Ears National Monument is too big, according to a new poll. They don’t, however, support breaking up the larger Grand Staircase-Escalante into smaller monuments. [Trib]
-> The Republican tax reform plan could result in fewer donations to churches and other faith-based organizations and charities. [Trib]
-> Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams believes the costs of Operation Rio Grande can be covered without a tax hike. [Trib]
-> The Utah Substance Use Advisory Council voted Tuesday to support a 0.05 drunken driving threshold and not create lighter penalties for those arrested under it. [Trib]
-> A new poll shows that more than two-thirds of registered Utah voters believe athletes should not kneel during the national anthem. [Trib]
-> Robert Gehrke explains why he believes Utah should pursue another Olympic bid. [Trib]
Nationally: Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced that he will not pursue re-election and criticized President Donald Trump for being “reckless, outrageous and undignified” in a speech Tuesday. [NYTimes]
-> Trump focused on tax reform — not Obamacare — during his address to Senate Republicans. [Politico]
-> The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research which led to the dossier on Trump and Russia. [WaPost]
