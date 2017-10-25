“ Government needs to be accountable for the money it spends. Fiscal responsibility calls for the end of the death penalty,” said former Utah state Sen. Steve Urquhart, a Republican who sponsored a bill in 2016 to end state-authorized executions. “Money spent on the death penalty is foolish, producing the exact opposite of what is intended. Compared to life imprisonment, money spent on the death penalty turns murderers into celebrities, it denies closure to family victims and it mocks basic deterrent concepts of our criminal laws.”