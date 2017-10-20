Former President George W. Bush unloads on President Trump. Gary Ott passes away. Poll: Utahns want Mitt, not Hatch.
Happy Friday. Former presidents are often hesitant to criticize their successors but that’s not the case in the Trump era. Former President George W. Bush unloaded on Trump -- not by name, but it was clear who his target was -- during a speech yesterday. “Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication,” Bush warned. [Politico]
-> According to a Tribune-Hinckley Institute poll, Utahns don’t want Sen. Orrin Hatch to seek another term but they’d like to see Mitt Romney replace him. [Trib]
-> Utah is considering going after another Olympic Games in either 2026 or 2030 but it may be a matter if when not if. [Trib]
Tweets of the day:From @vavreck: “At @LATimesEvents Summit @NancyPelosi says, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if @MittRomney was President today?!’ Huge applause.“
-> From @NoahCRothman: “Good to know the president is afraid of his own FBI. That always works out just fine.”
-> From @petridishes: “‘hey, all that matters is that you try, kind of’ -apparently someone to Donald Trump at a formative age”
Happy Birthday: To former Rep. Chris Cannon, David Magelby and Kathrine Parnell.
Behind the Headlines: Tribune reporters Emma Penrod and Taylor Anderson, Washington Bureau Chief Thomas Burr and columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ run for Congress and Sen. Orrin Hatch’s sponsored legislation coming into question.Each Friday morning, stream “Behind the Headlines” online at kcpw.orgortune into KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.
In other news: Former Republican state Rep. Sophia DiCaro has been appointed to Utah liquor board. [Trib]
-> Pat Bagley offers his take on how Republicans are making room for a new monument. [Trib]
-> Paul Rolly remembers Genevieve Atwood, the Alta Club’s first female member.[Trib]
Nationally: The White House Chief of Staff John Kelly defended President Donald Trump’s remarks to the widow of a fallen soldier. [NYTimes]
-> Senate GOP members passed a budget measure which could make way for future tax reform. [Politico]
-> Trump tweeted that the FBI may be connected to an intelligence dossier alleging ties between Russia and the president’s campaign. [WaPost]
-- Thomas Burr and Karenna Meredith Twitter.com/thomaswburr and Twitter.com/meredithkarenna